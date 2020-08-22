Show must go on, no more delay in holding JEE, NEET, say Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali aspirants

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main is scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to 6, while the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on September 13. (Deepak Sansta/HT photo)

Chandigarh: With the government firm on holding the JEE and NEET in September, aspirants in Chandigarh and its adjoining towns of Panchkula and Mohali are eager to take the exams for admission to engineering and medical colleges without any further delay.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main is scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to 6, while the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on September 13. Earlier, JEE Main was scheduled to be conducted in April and NEET in May. Aspirants have been anxious over the delay in holding the entrance exams this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), more than eight lakh students have registered for JEE Main-2020. Experts say over 10,000 aspirants are expected to take the exam from the tricity of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali.

DELAY HAMPERS MOMENTUM

Markandey Singh, a JEE aspirant from Mohali, says, “The entrance exam should not be delayed further because it hampers momentum. We have been eagerly preparing for these exams.”

NEET mentor Kunal Singh says, “I think the show must go on. Many exams have been conducted throughout the country in the past two months. Delaying entrance exams will be counterproductive for students. Those who burnt the midnight oil for two long years are getting frustrated, de-motivated and lethargic with the delay.”

Medical aspirants don’t want any further delay in conducting the exam. “The entrance exams are already behind schedule. Now we are ready and don’t want any further delay,” says Panchkula-based NEET aspirant Shruti Goel.

FINANCIAL BURDEN, TOO

The students say that the delay in holding entrance tests increases the financial burden on them as they go for online classes offered by private coaching institutes. “Every time there is a delay, we have to pay more for the online coaching classes,” says Mandeep Singh, a JEE aspirant.

Sadanand Wani, who heads a private coaching institute in Chandigarh, says, “The students who have got a good percentile during the last JEE Main exam are choosing not to appear again but those who want to improve their score are anxious.”

MASKS WILL BE PROVIDED AT EXAM CENTRES

To check the spread of Covid-19, the National Testing Agency has directed the exam centres to follow the standard operating procedures, including leaving a two-desk gap in the seating arrangement. Candidates will be given a fresh three-ply mask before entering the exam centres and all door handles, staircase railings and lift buttons will be disinfected. Hand sanitisers will be available at the entry points for candidates and staffers.