Home / Cities / Showers continue in Himachal, temperature drops by six degrees

Showers continue in Himachal, temperature drops by six degrees

Manali received 32mm rain which was highest in the state followed by 25mm in Kullu district's Tinder village.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 17:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

(HT File)

Maximum and minimum temperatures decreased by six degrees in Himachal Pradesh as light to moderate rain continued to lash parts of the state on Wednesday. Minimum temperature in the state was two to three degrees below normal while maximum temperature was six to seven degrees below normal.

Manali received 32mm rain which was highest in the state followed by 25mm in Kullu district’s Tinder village. Dalhousie recorded 13mm rain, Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district 10mm, Nahan 9mm, Kalpa in Kinnaur district 8.2mm, Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district 6mm while Shimla, Bilaspur and Kufri received 3mm rain each.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said rainfall is likely to continue throughout the state till July 28. Yellow warnings have been issued in middle hills for July 24, 25 and 26 resulting in heavy rainfall followed by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was recorded at 18.7°C and maximun temperature was 12.9°C in Kufri. Prominent hill stations including Manali recorded 17°C maximum temperature while Dalhousie in Chamba district recorded 16.6°C. Maximum temperatures in Dharamshala was 25.2°C, Solan 30°C, Bilaspur 25°C, Hamirpur 24.8°C and Nahan in Sirmaur district was 24°C.



Kalpa recorded 14.5°C maximum temperature.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest at 8.5°C while Una was the hottest place in the state at 31°C.

