Sections
Home / Cities / Shramik special train from Himachal’s Amb to Howrah cancelled due to Cyclone Amphan

Shramik special train from Himachal’s Amb to Howrah cancelled due to Cyclone Amphan

The new departure dates will be announced soon

Updated: May 19, 2020 18:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

(HT File)

The railways has cancelled a Shramik special train scheduled to run from Amb in Himachal Pradesh to Howrah in West Bengal as the east coast braces up for Cyclone Amphan.

Una deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar said the train was to depart from Amb railway station on Wednesday with stranded residents of West Bengal. “More than 1,400 residents of West Bengal had registered themselves for the special train,” he said.

The new departure dates will be announced soon, he added.

Cyclone Amphan is likely to make a landfall on the West Bengal coast on Wednesday.



617 HIMACHALIS RETURN HOME

As many as 617 residents of Himachal, who were stranded in Maharashtra, returned home on Tuesday in a Shramik special that arrived at Una from Pune.

The district administration had made arrangements for screening of the passengers and their further travel to home districts.

The DC said among the returnees, 215 were from Kangra, 70 from Una; 68 from Hamirpur; 63 each from Mandi and Shimla; 41 from Solan; 37 from Kullu; 28 from Chamba; 16 from Bilaspur; Nine from Sirmaur and two from Kinnaur.

He said two people, one from Uttarakhand and other from Garhshankar in Punjab also arrived onboard the same train.

Kumar said the passengers were provided food and juice on their arrival by the Radha Soami Satsang Beas’s Bhadsaali branch.

The returnees were sent home in Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses and will be institutionally quarantined in their respective districts.

RETURNEES THANK HP GOVT

Himachal residents, who arrived from Pune on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the state government for facilitating their return.

Amit Kumar from Sunni of Shimla district, who works in a hotel at Pune, said he had no hope of returning home.“I was not getting any support at the place I was stranded and my savings were also draining,” he said, adding that he got curfew passes after chief minister Jai Ram Thakur intervened.

Another returnee Jyoti, hailing from Jwali area of Kangra district, said the passengers were provided best facilities in the train.“I am overwhelmed and feeling relaxed after reaching home. I want to thank the state government for making it happen,” she said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Burial of Covid-19 victims not likely to spread virus: State to HC
May 19, 2020 19:08 IST
Ghoomketu trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui struggles to get Bollywood break
May 19, 2020 19:07 IST
Watching this coyote chase a roadrunner may remind you of your childhood
May 19, 2020 19:05 IST
Assam MP questions 77-yr-old Governor’s visit to Kokrajhar during lockdown
May 19, 2020 19:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.