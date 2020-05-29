Shramik trains from Ludhiana: Special on-the-spot registration for migrants on May 29

Around 3 lakh people have departed from Ludhiana in 194 special trains in the past three weeks. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

In a huge respite for migrants stranded in the district, the administration has allowed them to visit the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana at 10am on Friday and get on-the-spot registration for Shramik Special trains to Uttar Pradesh (UP)and Bihar.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said the opportunity was available for migrants, who were unable to get themselves registered or their turn to board the trains had not come yet.

He said for the past 24 days, several trains carrying migrants had departed for UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and other states from the Ludhiana railway station.

Around 3 lakh people had departed from Ludhiana in 194 trains, he said, adding that all migrants, who were shortlisted for the trains, were contacted by the administration through calls and SMS.

following the registrations on Friday, Agrawal said, the administration will raise the demand for adequate trains so that the migrants can be sent to their home towns at the earliest.

He said the Punjab government was paying for the passengers’ travel, food, water and pick-up service from designated points. “Their medical screening is also done, after which, they are issued medical certificates by the administration,” Agrawal said.