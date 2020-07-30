Sections
SI Simranjit Kaur is new SHO of Moti Nagar police station

Four police stations out of 28 have women officers as SHOs

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 22:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

With transfers of station house officers (SHOs) made by commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal, the city got another woman SHO on Thursday.

Sub-inspector Simranjit Kaur has been given charge of SHO at Moti Nagar police station. She has replaced inspector Varunjit Singh. Simranjit Kaur was earlier posted as an additional SHO at Shimlapuri police station.

Inspector Varunjit Singh has been transferred to the Shimlapuri police station. He has replaced Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar who has been transferred as SHO of Division Number 6 police station.

Inspector Amarjit Singh, who was SHO at Police station Division number 6 has been transferred to police lines.



Similarly, Inspector Baljit Singh, who was an additional SHO at Salem Tabri police station has been transferred as SHO of Ladhowal police station against a vacant post. Sub-Inspector Balwinder Singh, who was SHO at Ladhowal police station was suspended on Saturday.

The city has three SHOs including SI Richa Rani, at Division Number 5 police station, SI Madhu Bala at Sarabha Nagar police station and SI Arshpreet Kaur, SHO at Basti Jodhewal police station.

