Home / Cities / Siblings held in Pune for printing, using counterfeit Rs 100 notes

Siblings held in Pune for printing, using counterfeit Rs 100 notes

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 19:50 IST

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 19:50 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a sister-brother duo for allegedly printing counterfeit Rs 100 notes and using it at a vegetable market, on Tuesday evening.

The duo has been identified as Sunita Pradeep Roy (22) and Datta Pradeep Roy (19), residents of Ghotawade in Pune.

Sunita worked in a beauty parlour that stopped functioning during the lockdown, while Datta is a first-year student at a college at Ghotawade. Their mother works as domestic help, according to the police.

The two were nabbed from the vegetable market near Bhosari police station around 5pm.



“We got a tip-off from an informer that a couple was roaming around in the small and local markets. We are investigating how long they have been doing this,” said senior inspector Uttam Tangde of Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch.

The police recovered two printers and paper along with 34 fake notes of Rs 100 from their possession.

“They used a scanner to make a soft copy of an original Rs 100 note and then kept printing copies,” said Tangde.

A case under Sections 489(b) (using forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank-notes as genuine), 489(c) (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank-notes), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code is registered at Bhosari police station against the accused.

