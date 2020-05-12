Siblings sell their bicycles, donate money to PM Cares fund

Thirteen-year-old Parth Adhana and his younger brother Parikshit Adhana,6, were much troubled by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and wanted to help the people however they could. The siblings decided to sell their most favourite possession --bicycles gifted to them on their birthdays -- to raise some money.

Parth posted a video on Twitter to find a suitable buyer. Soon, a Ghaziabad resident spotted the tweet and bought the two bicycles for ₹5,200.

Parth is a student of class 5 and Parikshit of class 2 at St Joseph’s School, Greater Noida, and they live with their parents in Sector Alpha 2.

“A few days ago, we had met Greater Noida-based golfer Arjun Bhati. He had sold his medals and donated the money to the PM Cares fund. He inspired me and my younger brother to do something good,” Parth said.

Pradeep Adhana, their father, said that he had donated money to PM Cares fund in his personal capacity. “But my children also wanted to do their bit. First they planned to sell their toys, but realised that they won’t fetch much money. Then they decided to sell their bicycles,” he said.

Parth and Parikshit tweeted the video on May 9. “We want to sell our bicycles and donate the money to PM Care fund. Anyone who needs the bicycles can contact us,” their boys said in the video.

Adhana said the next day a Ghaziabad resident contacted him wishing to buy the cycles. “The children fixed the deal at ₹5,200 and sold the bicycles,” he said.

“I wanted to do something for the country. I donated the money on Mother’s Day. My mother is also happy with our gesture,” Parth said. Parikshit said he is also happy to have done something good.