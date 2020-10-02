Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Side-effects of drugs used for Covid-19 key part of post-treatment SOPs

Side-effects of drugs used for Covid-19 key part of post-treatment SOPs

PUNE The Pune district administration has now begun focusing on post Covid-19 treatment, including the possible side effects of drugs used during the treatment process. The...

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 21:18 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

PUNE The Pune district administration has now begun focusing on post Covid-19 treatment, including the possible side effects of drugs used during the treatment process.

The district administration’s standard operating procedure (SOP) for post-Covid-19 complications states: “An important drug-related problem is precipitation of gout following Favipiravir therapy. Additionally skin reactions are noticed in Favipiravir therapy. With Remdesivir, worsening of hepatic functions in underlying liver disease patients can occur. This needs to be monitored”.

Dr Sunil Rao, group medical director at Sahyadri hospital, said, “We do follow all precautions before we start drug treatment. We conduct all the liver enzyme tests before the treatment. Once we establish that the person is healthy, we start the drugs; but, in the case of Remdesivir, we do observe in certain cases that enzymes are deranged after treatment. We had to stop it after the first dose. We have yet not come across people who face any worsening hepatic functions, or complaints from people who have recovered from Covid-19.”

The Pune district administration has started its training for doctors on dealing with post-Covid-19 complications, based on SOPs prepared by Cuttack university.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, epidemiologist and chairman, state technical committee on communicable diseases, who heads the training committee said, “For any drug that needs to be administered, a doctor will definitely look for all possible side effects. We are working on such guidelines for clinicians across the state, including Pune.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Oct 02, 2020 22:13 IST
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
Oct 02, 2020 21:54 IST
CSK vs SRH Live: Abdul Samad picks maiden wicket, Jadhav gone
Oct 02, 2020 22:21 IST
Hathras: Making a mockery of the idea of justice
Oct 02, 2020 19:58 IST

latest news

Fire at shopping complex in Thane, none injured
Oct 02, 2020 22:22 IST
India encourages indigenous vaccine production, says PM Modi
Oct 02, 2020 22:23 IST
US Congressman introduces ‘Bipartisan Resolution’ to honour Mahatma Gandhi
Oct 02, 2020 22:19 IST
Kalyan to get rehab centre for treatment after Covid recovery
Oct 02, 2020 22:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.