Sidhu’s conduct an issue, heshould form his own party: Bittu

Ludhiana Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu has claimed that Amritsar East MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu’s on-stage argument with cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in Moga during Rahul Gandhi’s visit had diverted attention from the core issues of farmers.

On Sunday (October 4), Sidhu had taken a dig at the party organisers, when he breached the time limit during his speech. “Bhaji aaj na rok... Pehlan vee bithaye rakhya see (Brother, don’t stop me today, you have had me waiting for long),” he had bluntly told Randhawa, when asked to wind-up his speech.

“Ultimately, it was the loss of farmers and no one’s gain. It is high time Sidhu forms his own party,” Bittu said, adding that due to this attitude, the Moga rally was reduced to a controversy around Sidhu’s conduct with other party leaders.

“Sidhu has a fair share of controversies, all related to his conduct. Whether in the cricket field or as a commentator, when he was in the BJP, and now while he is in the Congress, it is his conduct that has proved to be counterproductive. It lands him into one controversy after another,” Bittu told HT.

He added that with such an attitude it would be difficult for Sidhu to adjust in any particular party.

“I am speaking as a younger brother to Sidhu and have high regard for him, both as a person and as a former professional cricketer. However, what happened in Moga and afterwards could have been avoided. People had gathered to listen to Rahul and not Sidhu, who went on rambling with his speech,” claimed Bittu.

He said it would not be wrong to presume that Sidhu’s misconduct with Randhawa in Moga was the reason for his exclusion from the list of 30 star campaigners for Bihar assembly polls. “Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat is a thorough gentleman. He must have invited Sidhu to infuse positivity in the state unit,” Bittu added.