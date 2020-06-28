Sections
Home / Cities / Sidhwan Canal waterfront project in Ludhiana will be eco-friendly: Ashu

Sidhwan Canal waterfront project in Ludhiana will be eco-friendly: Ashu

A large number of medicinal and fruit plants have already been planted and arrangements made to provide various public amenities

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 20:36 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu reviewing ongoing works at the Sarabha Nagar market in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The Rs 4.7-crore Sidhwan Canal waterfront project will be an eco-friendly one as all the lights will be solar-powered.

This was stated by Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Sunday when he visited the site to inspect the ongoing work.

He said a large number of medicinal and fruit plants have already been planted and arrangements made to provide various amenities.

Ashu said the project envisaged development of the stretch along the canal, starting from the Pakhowal Road up to the Zone D office of the MC near Ferozepur Road, as an open space for citizens of the city.



He said the total length of this stretch is approximately 1,100 metres and the width varies from 20–22 metres.

The minister said the project included development of a green belt, a cycling track, a playing zone, a footpath along the canal, sitting areas, wall climbing activities etc.

UPGRADING OF SARABHA NAGAR MARKET REVIEWED

Ashu also reviewed the progress of the ongoing work of retrofitting and upgrading of the Sarabha Nagar market.

He was accompanied by MC councillor Mamta Ashu, besides senior officials of the Ludhiana Smart City Limited and the municipal corporation.

Ashu said the total estimated cost of this combined project was around Rs 38.6 crore.

He said the market project included upgrade of the design, underground electrical cables, etc to give a modern look to the market.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

DGCA issues show cause notice to AirAsia India executive after pilot alleges safety violations
Jun 28, 2020 21:20 IST
With 127 fresh cases, J&K’s tally crosses 7,000-mark
Jun 28, 2020 21:16 IST
Covid 19 battle is big, no individual can deal with it alone: Manish Sisodia responds to Amit Shah
Jun 28, 2020 21:11 IST
Five arrested for illegally occupying NRI’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 40
Jun 28, 2020 21:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.