Sidhwan waterfront project: Picnic spot with dedicated cycle tracks open to public

With the first phase of Sidhwan canal waterfront project nearing completion, a picnic spot with dedicated cycling and jogging tracks have been opened for the public.

The 600-m long green stretch alongside the canal, starting from Ferozepur road till BRS Nagar canal bridge, with a playing zone for children, has also been opened for public.

The work on the second phase of the project starting from BRS Nagar canal bridge to Pakhowal road canal bridge is ongoing. The ₹4.5 crore project is being taken up under Smart City Mission and the contact for establishing the same was awarded in August last year.

The authorities are currently working to establish the parking site and to install a solar-based lighting system, which is expected to complete in a month. The green belt on the road, adjoining the canal has also been converged to increase the area.

Cabinet minister and MLA (Ludhiana west), Bharat Bhushan Ashu said, “Similar project would be taken up till Gill road canal bridge in three phases and NOCs regarding the same have already issued by the forest and irrigation department. Proper fencing has been done alongside the canal and two cafeterias would also be set up in the next phases. We are also planning to commence a boating facility and establish a floating restaurant near Gill road canal bridge, but the permissions regarding the same are awaited.”

“A ramp has also been established to facilitate physically-challenged persons and an open gym is also being set up. A project to light up the pillars of southern bypass flyover moving parallel to the site is also being taken up,” said Ashu.

Chief executive officer of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL), Sanyam Aggarwal said, ”People have already started coming to the waterfront for morning and evening walks and it is open for cycling also, but the residents should not interfere with the ongoing works, which would be completed in a short span.”