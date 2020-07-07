Signage board falls on parked car, no one injured

Rainfall and heavy winds led to several incidents of tree fall and hoarding collapse in Kalyan, Dombivli and Navi Mumbai on Monday.

A massive signage board located at the Jakat Naka on Kalyan-Shilphata road fell on a car parked below on Monday noon. No one was injured in the incident. The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) fire brigade officials have cleared the road for traffic.

“There was strong wind since morning, which led to the collapse of the board, along with the iron support to which it was attached. No one was inside the car when the incident took place,” said an official at the spot. The city has received 126mm rainfall since Sunday evening to Monday morning.

“There were fewer vehicles because of the lockdown. Otherwise, this stretch has continuous traffic flow,” added the official.

In Kalyan-Dombivli, a total of 27 tree fall incidents were also reported, out of which, three trees fell over houses in Chikanghar and Manda-Titwala in Kalyan (West). No injuries or casualties were reported in these incidents.

Meanwhile, in Navi Mumbai, a man sustained minor injuries after a tree collapsed in Airoli on Monday at around 11.45am. The incident took place near Abhyudaya Bank in Sector 17 and the passers-by rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, said a fire official.

However, the disaster management cell of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Rabale police said that they were not able to trace the person injured in the mishap.

“As per the fire brigade, the Rabale police sent the victim home as he only sustained minor injuries. The tree was weak and collapsed during heavy rains,” said KT Rathod, office superintendent at the NMMC disaster management cell.