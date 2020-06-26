Sections
Sikh body resents non-inclusion in recently constituted public service commission

In the history of J&K judiciary, no Sikh has ever been appointed as judge of J&K high court despite long pending demand of Sikh community, said president of Sikh Progressive Front S Balvinder Singh

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Sikh community on Friday has expressed resentment for not including its member in the recently constituted public service commission.

President of Sikh Progressive Front S Balvinder Singh along with representatives of various Sikh organisations including Kashmir Sikh Society, J&K Akali Dal Badal, Kashmir Singh Sangat, Displaced Kashmiri Sikh Conference, Management Committee Gurudwara Guru Ka Bagh Channi Himmat, Management Committee Gurudwara Sant Pura Danna, Manav Welfare Society, Sikh Noujwan Sabha Jammu stated that the micro minority Sikh community of J&K has been discriminated by the present government.

“Not even a single member of the Sikh community has been included in the recently constituted six-member Public Service Commission. Out of six members, three belong to the Hindu community and three from the Muslim community. This makes it evident that the government has refused to recognise Sikh minority and have no consideration for their legitimate rights for which they have been deprived time and again,” said Balvinder Singh.

“Despite the sizable population of Sikhs spread all over the Union territory, the present government has not taken cognizance of the rights and privileges for which they are entitled,” he added.



It is also pertinent to mention that in the history of J&K judiciary, no Sikh has ever been appointed as judge of J&K high court despite long pending demand of Sikh community, although there were a number of prominent and competent Sikh lawyers from the HC, who could serve as judge, he said.

We fervently appeal to the Prime Minister, home minister and lieutenant governor GC Murmu to nominate a Sikh member in the Public Service Commission and also take a positive approach to all other genuine and legitimate rights of the community.

