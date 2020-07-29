Sikh man’s car vandalised with hateful message in Florida

Sections
Updated: Jul 29, 2020 01:03 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

Florida A Sikh community leader in Oviedo city of US’ Florida had a hateful message spray-painted on his son’s car at his home.

Amit Pal Singh, chairman of the Sikh Society of Central Florida, had the expletive message written in paint on his son’s car while it was parked in front of his house in the Oviedo area on July 25, according to media reports.

United Sikhs, a civil rights and humanitarian non-profit organisation, condemned the assault and urged law enforcement agencies to take swift and direct action against all perpetrators.

“Over the past few decades, instances of bullying, violence and hate crimes have been common for Sikhs across the United States. The community, because of its visible identity, has had to face routine injustice and has been targeted for their distinct appearance,” United Sikh said in a statement.



“These instances have especially been prevalent recently due to the racial animus and economic uncertainty which has gripped the nation,” it added

In a recent incident, the United Sikh said that Singh was a “victim of hate language” sprayed across his car on July 25.

“Alarmingly, he was targeted at his home as assailants vandalised his personal vehicle with a racist message in an effort to intimidate and ostracise him. United Sikhs stand firmly with and are representing Singh to ensure that justice prevails,” the statement read.

