Sikhs being harassed for minor offences: Akal Takht jathedar

AMRITSAR Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday said that Sikhs were being harassed for minor offences such as sharing posts on social media while the ones who were accused of bomb blasts have reached parliament.

Addressing devotees at Takht Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, a video of which has been making rounds on the social media, he said, “It seems that the Sikhs are being eliminated from India gradually just like what was done to the followers of Buddhism. For the last few days, Sikh youths have been tortured and harassed mentally in police stations. When asked about the reason behind, the cops said their mobile phones are being examined. They say these persons have shared posts on the social media.”

“In the country, where accused of bomb blasts have reached parliament, you are not tolerating even this minor offence of the Sikhs. This is a deliberate attempt to harass Sikhs,” said the head of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.

The jathedar had a few days ago asked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to pursue the cases of pro-Khalistan operatives and provide them legal aid.

Expressing concern over the Christianity expanding its base in Punjab, he said, “Followers of every religion have the right to spread their religion but doing so by giving bribes to the people is not fair. The Sikhs should be conscious of this.”

The jathedar also raised the issue of slide in the number of Punjabis in government jobs. “This is happening because our religious leaders are fighting with each other. So, all the Sikhs should unite under the platform of Akal Takht Sahib.”