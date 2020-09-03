Sikhs, Gujjars demand inclusion of Punjabi, Gojri in official languages of J&K

A day after the Union Cabinet passed the J&K Official Languages Bill to make Dogri, Urdu, Kashmiri, Hindi and English as official languages of Jammu and Kashmir, the Sikh and Gujjar communities have also demanded the inclusion of Punjabi and Gojri in the list.

The Bill is expected to be tabled in the Parliament during the monsoon session from September 14. As per the 2011 Census, the Sikh community comprises 2.03% and Gujjar community 12% of the total population of Jammu and Kashmir.

Various Sikh organisations on Thursday staged a protest in Jammu and threatened to launch an agitation if the government does not review its “discriminatory move” against the minority community. “Till 1981, Punjabi language was a compulsory subject like Urdu in J&K but now it has been totally neglected by the Centre. The move is also against the Modi government’s slogan of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,” said TS Wazir, chairman of the J&K Gurdwara Parbandhak Board.

Other Sikh organisations, including Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Shiromani Akali Dal, Sikh Welfare Front, Sikh Intellectual Circle J&K, International Sikh Federation, Sikh Students Federation and Sikh Naujwan Sabha have also demanded immediate inclusion of Punjabi in the list of official languages of J&K.

The Gujjars have also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to include Gojri in the list of official languages. They hailed the decision of Union cabinet and demanded that Gojri deserves inclusion in the list on merit of being the oldest, significant and third largest spoken language in the UT.

A meeting in this regard was organised by Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation in Jammu on Thursday under the chairmanship of noted tribal researcher Javaid Rahi. The meet was attended by Gojri writers, tribal elders, and students.

The speakers stated that the Schedule Tribe Gujjars-Bakerwals cannot understand Kashmiri and read and write Dogri—two regional languages included in the list. They said Gojri must be included in Jammu and Kashmir Languages Bill 2020 since it is a separate tribal language.

They appealed to Prime Minister Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to intervene in the matter. Gojri, the mother tongue of Gujjars-Bakerwals, forms a separate ethno-tribal group having different linguistic lineage besides history, art, culture, lifestyle and socio-economic conditions. “Gojri is spoken by three million people in Jammu and Kashmir as their first and second language and is different from Kashmiri and Dogri,” Rahi said.