Sikhs in Pakistan want Imran Khan government to tackle Lahore gurdwara row at its own level: PSGPC

A video grab of the clip showing Suhail Butt Attari, a resident of Lahore, conspiring to provoke people against Gurdwara Taru Singh and trying to occupy the adjoining plot in Landa Bazaar, Lahore. The Evacuee Trust Property Board has demanded strict disciplinary action against him and his associates.

AMRITSAR: Sikhs in Pakistan want the Imran Khan government to deal with those staking claim over the historical Gurdwara Shaheedi Asthan in Lahore at its own level and restore confidence among minorities.

Days after a video clip showing two local men laying claim to the gurdwara and threatening to convert it into a mosque, the Sikh community in the neighbouring country said the Pakistan Government should act against the culprits at its own level.

Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan is a historical gurdwara where Bhai Taru Ji made the supreme sacrifice in 1745.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Satwant Singh said, “Sikhs across the world are sad to hear the news about Gurdwara Shaheed Bhai Taru Singh. The vision of the Pakistan government, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan, is to promote peace and brotherhood. The incident that happened at Shaheedi Asthan is the act of an individual. There is a plot behind the gurdwara, which is a property of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETBP). They plan to grab that plot. This is wrong and can’t be tolerated.”

“If we take action, it will damage the brotherhood of Sikhs and Muslims. Nor will it be a solution to the problem. I have raised this issue with the ETPB and other government departments. We want the government to tackle such issues at its level,” Satwant Singh said.

COMPLAINT LODGED WITH POLICE

Meanwhile, the ETPB, a Pakistan government body under which the PSGPC works, has lodged a complaint against Suhail Butt Attari, who is seen intimidating the Sikh community in Pakistan.

In his complaint to the deputy inspector general (operation) of Lahore, ETBP secretary Sanullah Khan, said, “On July 25, Suhail Butt Attari, s/o Salah ud Din Butt, a local resident from Darbar Hazrat Shah Kaku Chisti in Lahore, tried to defame Pakistan by uploading a baseless propaganda video against Sikhs in Pakistan, the PSGPC and ETPB, and the Government of Pakistan. The DVD of the footage is enclosed.”

‘VIDEO CLIP DAMAGING PAKISTAN’S IMAGE’

“The PSGPC is the only official representative regulatory body of the Pakistan Sikh community and is playing a vital role in the image building of Pakistan as a minority-loving country. After the success of the Kartarpur Corridor project and appreciation of Pakistan at the international level, multiple conspiracies of anti-state elements are being hatched to malign the country,” the complaint said.

The ETBP said that Suhail Butt and his associates Raza Butt, Umair and others are conspiring to provoke people against Gurdwara Taru Singh and trying to occupy the adjoining vacant plot in Landa Bazaar, Lahore. “To project his immoral acts, he is damaging the image of Pakistan at the international level. Strict disciplinary action should be taken.”