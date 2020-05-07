Single day highest spike in Delhi with 448 cases, city 20 short of 6,000

New Delhi

Just within two days of crossing the 5,000 mark, the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi are 20 short of hitting the next 1,000.

On Thursday, Delhi reported 448 cases, which is the highest single-day increase so far in the city, taking the count to 5,980.The second-highest single day increase was recorded a day earlier with 428 cases.

Another death was recorded, taking the total toll in the viral infection in the city to 66. Half of the deaths were among older people – 60 years or above. 91% of them had comorbid conditions.

The doubling rate in Delhi has reduced from 13 to 11 days, according to Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain. “The doubling rate in Delhi has come down from 13 days around a few days back to 11 days now, but this is mainly because the reports of many pending samples in thousands are coming back now,” Jain said.

Of the 3,983 presently living with the infection, 1,358 have been admitted to 10 designated Covid-19 hospitals in the city with severe symptoms. Of them, 87 are in intensive care units and 13 on ventilators.

Another 1,230 people have been admitted to Covid Care Centres and Covid Health Centres with mild to moderate symptoms.

A total of 771 people are under home isolation, the data shows.

Over 5,000 samples were collected for Covid-19 testing on Thursday, the report shows.