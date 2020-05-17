Single day jump of 108 cases takes J&K tally to cross 1,100

A 70-year-old corona positive man died at Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) on Saturday. The UT recorded highest single day jump of 108 new Covid-19 positive cases taking the J&K tally to 1,121.

Officials said that the 70-year-old man was brought from the central district of Budgam to the emergency section of SKIMS on Friday night and he died on Saturday morning. “He died of heart blockage. When we tested his sample for Covid-19, it was positive,” said medical superintendent of SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan.

With this death, the number of people who died due to the virus in J&K has risen to 12. Officials said, “108 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in J&K - 22 of them are from Jammu and 86 from Kashmir.”

In Kashmir division, fresh cases were reported in Kulgam, Kupwara, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam and Srinagar districts — where the total tally has risen to 988.

A jump of 47 cases was recorded in Kulgam, 17 in Anantnag, and 12 in Kupwara, while there were single digit jumps in rest of the districts in the Valley.

Of the fresh cases in Kashmir, local reports show that 12 patients are pregnant women from south Kashmir who had returned to the Valley from different parts of the country in past few days.

On this, Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Saleem Khan said, “Over the past few weeks, government had tested pregnant women in last weeks of their pregnancy so as to enable their delivery according to their corona status and different hospitals have been earmarked for this.”

Dr Saleem Tak, medical superintendent of the Chest Diseases Hospital, said they had tested 900 samples. “17 cases were positive of which, some were pregnant women,” he said. Dr Jan of SKIMS said that 27 samples tested positive.

In Jammu division, 10 cases were reported in Kathua and 12 in Ramban, taking the tally to 132. “29 more patients have recovered and were discharged from different hospitals - three in Jammu division and 26 in Kashmir,” an official statement read.

So far, 482 patients in Kashmir and 60 in Jammu division have recovered. At present, active cases in Kashmir stand at 497 and 70 in Jammu.

Till date, 1.09 lakh people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 29,243 in home quarantine, 107 in hospital quarantine and 14,114 under home surveillance. Besides these, 65,049 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.