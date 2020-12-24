Sections
Home / Cities / Sion hospital assistant dean held for duping PG aspirant from Pune of ₹50 lakh

Sion hospital assistant dean held for duping PG aspirant from Pune of ₹50 lakh

The assistant dean had promised to secure her a seat for a postgraduate (PG) medical course

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 01:27 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

The police had taken the accused for a medical examination, where he had complained of hypertension. He is admitted to the hospital and will be produced in the court once he is discharged from the hospital. (HT FILE)

Sion police have arrested Dr Rakesh Verma, assistant dean of Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital (Sion hospital), for allegedly taking ₹50 lakh from a Pune-based doctor to secure her a seat for a postgraduate (PG) medical course. The complainant alleged she had transferred ₹21 lakh to Dr Verma’s account, while the rest of the money was paid to him in cash by September.

Doctor Mohan Joshi, dean of the hospital, said, “Dr Rakesh Verma is attached with Sion hospital as assistant dean. The police arrested him and are conducting an inquiry. So I cannot comment more in the matter”.

The police had taken Dr Verma for a medical examination, where he had complained of hypertension. He is admitted to the hospital and will be produced in the court once he is discharged from the hospital, said inspector Dilip Ghuge of the Sion police station.

According to the police, the 28-year-old complainant in her statement to the police claimed she had received a call from a man named Rahul Singh in August, who offered to help her with the admission for the PG course through government quota. Singh said there are seats are available at the hospital where the accused works. The complainant met Singh and the duo then spoke to the assistant dean, said Ghuge.



The complainant then handed over her documents to Singh for the admission process. A few days later, she met Singh along with her father at Mumbai Central.

The next day, the complainant’s father and brother met Dr Verma at hospital where he allegedly demanded ₹1.5 crore for the admission. The duo said they could not manage paying the amount, following which it was reduced ₹50 lakh, said the officer.

But when she did not get an admission, she approached Sion police on Tuesday, where a case was registered against the assistant dean under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

