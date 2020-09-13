Sections
Sirmaur admn to distribute homeopathic medicine for Covid immunity

Adults have been advised to take six pills in the morning for three days while children can be given four pills for the same period.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 19:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

To prevent further spread of Covid-19 and boost people’s immunity, Sirmaur administration has decided to distribute homeopathic medicine ‘Arsenic Album 30’ to every household in the district.

Sirmaur deputy commissioner (DC) Dr RK Purthi said the medicine will first be distributed in Paonta Sahib and Nahan which are most affected by coronavirus in the district.

He said the Ayush ministry has advised the central and state governments to promote consumption of the homeopathic medicine along with other methods to boost immunity against Covid.

Adults have been advised to take six pills in the morning for three days and four pills for children in the morning for three days.



People are advised to not to eat or drink 30 minutes after and before taking the medicine, the DC said.

Apart from boosting immunity, Arsenic Album 30 is also helpful in treating cough, fever, cold and respiratory diseases. This medicine is safe for children, pregnant and lactating women and has no side effects, the DC added.

Sirmaur is the third most Covid-affected district after Solan and Kangra as it has reported over 1,200 cases and five deaths till date.

