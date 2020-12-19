Sections
Sirsa: 2 held with 14 country-made pistols, live cartridges

Police said that during questioning the duo revealed that they were planning to attack members of a rival group

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 17:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Sirsa SP Bhupinder Singh with the two accused on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

The crime investigation agency (CIA) of Sirsa police arrested two persons with 14 country-made pistols and 24 live cartridges from Khairpur area on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Dara Singh and Amarjeet Singh, residents of Sirsa district. Sirsa superintendent of police (SP) Bhupinder Singh said the CIA had received a tip-off about the duo’s movements. “On seeing the police party, the duo tried to flee, but were nabbed by cops. During questioning, they revealed they were planning to attack members of a rival group,” the SP added.

He revealed that Dara Singh is a repeat offender and was booked in 11 cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, loot and other offences in various police stations of the state.

