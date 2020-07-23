Sisoda meets govt school students who could not clear CBSE class 12 exams, takes feedback

New Delhi: Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday met government school students who could not clear the CBSE class 12 exams this year and were placed in the “essential repeat” category, to take their feedback and encouraged them to prepare better next year.

This year, Delhi government schools recorded 98% results in the CBSE class 12 exams.

Addressing the students, Sisodia said, “We could have been satisfied with the 98% result. But, for us, these are our students, not just a mere statistical figure. Every child is important to us. This is the reason this year I am meeting those children who, for some reason, have not been able to succeed. We pay equal attention to every child. But if for some reason, someone isn’t able to get good grades, we have to have faith in them. We will have to work really hard on those students so that nobody lags behind.”

Seeking feedback from students on areas where the government can improve in the education sector, Sisodia said, “There has been a drastic change in our schools but if something is still missing, then we need your help in fixing it. If a student isn’t able to succeed, then we want to understand what is still lacking in our system. We know you are disheartened but you can still help us.”

The students cited many reasons behind not clearing the exams, including lack of interest in subjects, sickness, financial and personal issues.

“We will emphasise that after passing class 10th, parents should also be counselled along with children so that every child is enrolled in the subject of their interest. Parents should also understand its importance,” Sisodia said.