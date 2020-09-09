Sisodia announces relief for artisans, cuts rents at govt tourism complexes

New Delhi: In a relief to artisans and craftsmen in Delhi, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the Delhi government will cut rents at its tourism complexes and Dilli Haats and give concession in the pending amount. He said stalls at government tourism complexes will provided to artisans for just ₹500-600 a month.

The decision was taken during the board meeting of the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC).

“Due to the Covid-19 epidemic and lockdown, artisans who could not manage to get stalls at Delhi Haat and other places because of high rentals will be provided slots at an economical rate. Under the regular course, anyone wanting to set up a stall would have to spend thousands or at times even a few lakhs, but now the same would be available only for ₹500-600 a month,” Sisodia said in a statement.

He said it has been decided to waive off the entire rent amount for the lockdown months of food stall owners and vendors at Dilli Haat and other such complexes.

“DTTDC is of the view this at this point, it is necessary to retain those vendors/operators who have been associated with it for a long time by giving relaxations to them,” Sisodia said.

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, all properties leased by DTTDC were shut down from March 20. The institutions, including Delhi Haats (INA, Pitampura and Janakpuri), Garden of Five Senses, and Nature Bazar, among others, were thrown open from July 4. However, a lot of artisans set up shop only later.

In Delhi Haat INA, 166 craft stalls have been allotted to artisans from across the country. It was also decided to distribute the 46 commercial stalls among the local craftsmen on a first-come, first-served basis, to allow business to pick up, it said.

Artisans said the rents for craft shops range from ₹ 15,000-₹30,000 while for food stalls it ranges between ₹50,000 and ₹60,000.

“We are not aware of the decision regarding the relaxations yet. Though consultations have been going on for long, we are yet to be communicated the same. Business is still slow, but if we get discount on rents, it will help us survive in a major way,” said a crafts stall owner at Dilli Haat, INA, who did not wish to be named.