Sisodia stable, administered plasma therapy

New Delhi:

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who has Covid-19 and dengue, was administered plasma therapy on Friday. His situation is now stable, senior officials in his office said.

Sisodia tested Covid-19 positive on September 14, following which he was isolated at his residence. He was admitted to the Delhi government’s Lok Nayak hospital on Wednesday, with fever and low oxygen count.

His platelet count was found to be low and later he was also diagnosed with dengue. On Thursday, he was admitted to Max Superspeciality Hospital in Saket and moved to the intensive care unit (ICU).

“The deputy CM was administered plasma therapy today. His condition is stable now. The vitals have improved significantly,” said a close aide of the minister who did not wish to be identified.

After health minister Satyendar Jain, Sisodia is the second cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government to contact Covid-19 infection.

When Jain was unwell, Sisodia took over as the interim health minister and was in charge of the portfolio when Delhi witnessed its first peak in June.

Medical superintendent of Lok Nayak Hospital Suresh Kumar told PTI that though there is no scientific evidence to prove that plasma therapy benefits a patient, it has been administered for various ailments for several years. “In Covid-19 patients, it helps in bringing the oxygen level to the normal value besides other benefits, which aid in recovery. But in some cases, plasma therapy does not work.”