Six booked for assaulting cops on Airport Road in Mohali

The Balongi police have booked six persons for allegedly assaulting two policemen on patrolling duty late on Thursday evening near Airport Chowk at Ballomajra village.

The suspects also tore the uniform of ASI Shinder Singh, who was with his partner in a PCR vehicle.

In his complaint, the ASI said the suspects were drinking alcohol in their Hyundai i20 car, which they had parked on the wrong side of the road, and creating a ruckus. “When we asked them to leave, they turned violent and started hurling abuses at us. They also assaulted us and pelted stones on the PCR vehicle. We sustained some injuries and our vehicle also got damaged,” he added.

In the meantime, a car passing by stopped to help the cops, but the suspects tried to damage it in the same manner and fled the spot.

The ASI said, “We have noted the registration number of their vehicle. One out of the six suspects has been identified, through the video recorded on the spot. His name is Harjinder Singh, alias Jinna, of Ballomajra village. Raids are being conducted to nab him. Both the damaged vehicles have been kept at Balongi police station.”

A case has been registered against Harjinder along with his five accomplices under sections 353, 186, 341, 506, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC at the Balongi police station.