Home / Cities / Six booked for blocking traffic in Ludhiana’s Field Gunj

Six booked for blocking traffic in Ludhiana’s Field Gunj

While four persons were booked for setting up stalls that were blocking traffic movement, two were booked for parking a pick-up truck in the middle of the road.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 20:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Acting against encroachments impeding traffic movement in Field Gunj and surrounding areas, the Division Number 2 police registered six cases against roadside vendors and pick-up truck drivers.

In the first case, Vijay Kumar of Prem Nagar and Tajinder Singh of Prem Vihar were found selling cloth by stationing a kiosk on Field Gunj Road and obstructing movement of vehicles.

Similarly, Charanjit Singh of Ganesh Nagar was booked for selling shoes by placing a table on the road in Janakpuri area.

Gurlabha Singh of Alamgir Village was also booked for selling valuables by placing a stall on the road and blocking traffic that was heading towards civil hospital.

Besides, Siman Khan of Adarsh Nagar and Ravinder Singh of Gopal Nagar were booked for causing traffic snarls on Tibba Road by placing their pick-up truck in the middle of the road.

“These roads in Field Gunj and Janakpuri are crucial stretches used to rush patients to civil hospital and Christian Medical College and Hospital. Due to Chhath Puja, both areas were witnessing massive rush and to top it all, encroachments and reckless parking of vehicles were causing traffic jams. We made repeated requests, but no heed was paid. So, we decided to take action,” said Division Number 2 SHO Satpal Singh.

