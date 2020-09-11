Sections
Six booked for holding drinking party in Covid ambulance in Bhayandar

Five contractual workers of Mira Bhayandar civic sanitation department and an ambulance driver have been booked by Bhayander police on Wednesday night for drinking in a civic...

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:47 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Five contractual workers of Mira Bhayandar civic sanitation department and an ambulance driver have been booked by Bhayander police on Wednesday night for drinking in a civic ambulance allotted to transport Covid-19 patients to hospital.

Social activist Anil Nautiyal received information about the incident and informed local MLA Pratap Sarnaik and the police about it. When police reached the Dedicated Covid Care Centre in Bhayandar (West), they found that the six workers were still drinking inside the ambulance.

Inspector Chandrakant Jadhav said, “We booked six men, including the ambulance driver and five contractual workers, under sections 188 (disobedience), 269 (spreading of infection) of the Indian Penal Code, the Maharashtra Prohibition Act and other relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act. No arrest has been made so far. We have issued notices to the accused asking them to be present before Thane court once the charge sheet is filed.”

Jadhav said that according to information, the drinking party was organised inside the ambulance to celebrate the birthday of one of the accused’s daughter.



