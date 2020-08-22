Six booked for sedition after Ambala IAF station receives suspicious letter

An FIR was lodged at Ambala on Saturday after the Indian Air Force (IAF) station here reportedly received a suspicious letter.

Six persons were booked under Sections 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable for waging or attempting war against India) and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

“A letter was found at the Ambala air force station that said that a few men had been funded to blow some prominent places including Ambala, Delhi and a few others on some specified dates. We have initiated the investigation as Ambala is a sensitive zone. But there have been many such instances where such letters have surfaced,” deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ram Kumar told the reporters.

Superintendent of police (SP, Ambala) Abhishek Jorwal later told the reporters that the letter was a hoax. “Two men are from Bilaspur in Yamunanagar and Jalandhar in Punjab. The Bilaspur man is a small shopkeeper and the other is a cook.”