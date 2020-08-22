Sections
Home / Cities / Six booked for sedition after Ambala IAF station receives suspicious letter

Six booked for sedition after Ambala IAF station receives suspicious letter

Superintendent of police later told the reporters that the letter was a hoax.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 23:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

An FIR was lodged at Ambala on Saturday after the Indian Air Force (IAF) station here reportedly received a suspicious letter.

Six persons were booked under Sections 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable for waging or attempting war against India) and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

“A letter was found at the Ambala air force station that said that a few men had been funded to blow some prominent places including Ambala, Delhi and a few others on some specified dates. We have initiated the investigation as Ambala is a sensitive zone. But there have been many such instances where such letters have surfaced,” deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ram Kumar told the reporters.

Superintendent of police (SP, Ambala) Abhishek Jorwal later told the reporters that the letter was a hoax. “Two men are from Bilaspur in Yamunanagar and Jalandhar in Punjab. The Bilaspur man is a small shopkeeper and the other is a cook.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HC dismisses bail plea of youth accused of raping minor in Chandigarh’s Sector 22
Aug 23, 2020 00:13 IST
Covid-effect: Before taking flight, a three-hour deep clean
Aug 23, 2020 00:13 IST
Pak tightens curbs on Dawood, Hafiz Saeed
Aug 23, 2020 00:13 IST
India tests a million samples in one day
Aug 23, 2020 00:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.