Six booked for selling vegetables in containment zone

With the 10-day lockdown implemented in Thane and Kalyan, Kolsewadi police in Kalyan (East) along with the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Saturday seized four vegetable tempos for illegally selling vegetables on the streets in Vithalwadi. Six accused have been booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code for violating lockdown protocol.

Vasant Bhongade, ward officer, KDMC, said, “The vendors were found operating in containment zones. Any sort of such activity is strictly prohibited during the ongoing 10-day lockdown period in Kalyan–Dombivli. The police informed us about this and we caught them red hand.”

He said despite being warned before, the vendors sold the vegetables in the same zones leading to overcrowding.

An officer from Kolsewadi police station, who did not wish to be named, said, “We have seized the tempos and also registered a case against four men who indulged in selling vegetables by violating lockdown norms.”

KDMC also recorded 555 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths on Sunday. The total number of positive cases reported in KDMC stands at 8,604 and deaths at 135.