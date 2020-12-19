Six dead as speeding truck rams into auto in Ambala’s Naraingarh

The mangled remains of the auto at the accident site in Ambala on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Six people, including three women and an auto driver, were killed after a speeding truck hit the three-wheeler in Ambala’s Naraingarh on Friday. The truck driver, identified as Ombir of Yamunanagar, was held later.

Those who died have been identified as auto driver Sunil, 23, of Kanjala village besides passengers Mehar Singh, 82, Salamati, 62, Priyanka, 23, and Gafoor Deen besides an unidentified woman.

The accident took place on the Naraingarh-Sadhaura road near Barsumajra village around noon. According to eyewitnesses, the impact was such that the truck dragged along the auto over a few metres before coming to a halt.

An FIR was lodged on the complaint of Kanjala sarpanch Ved Prakash.

Prakash told the police, “I was crossing the spot, when the accident took place. The truck driver waited for a moment and then fled away leaving his truck behind. With the help of other passersby, I ran towards the auto and saw that the driver, Sunil, who is from my village, was alive but stuck in the auto with the passengers.”

“We rushed them to the hospital, where doctors declared five persons brought dead while one woman was taken the Panchkula civil hospital, where she succumbed,” said Prakash in his statement.

Naraingarh police station in-charge sub-inspector Gurmail Singh said, “The bodies were handed over to the families after autopsy. We have managed to apprehend the truck driver, Ombir. The FIR was lodged under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death by negligence), 337 (act endangering human life) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) of the Indian Penal Code. He’ll be presented before a court on Saturday.”