Six deaths, 322 fresh Covid cases in Himachal

At present, there are 2,891 active cases in the state.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 01:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Six more deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in Himachal on Friday. With this, the state’s death toll has reached 307, officials said.

Two deaths each have been reported in Kullu and Kangra districts while one death each has been reported in Mandi and Hamirpur.

Meanwhile, 322 more persons were tested positive on Friday, taking the state’s covid tally to 21,798. Of these, 2,891 are active cases.

Out of new cases, 62 were reported in Kullu district, 55 in Shimla district, 48 in Kinnaur, 45 in Kangra, 43 in Mandi, 14 cases each were reported in Solan and Una districts, 13 in Chamba, 10 in Lahaul-Spiti, nine in Bilaspur, seven in Sirmaur and two in Hamirpur. Also, 193 patients have recovered on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 18,571.

With 3,609 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district till date, followed by 3,044 cases in Kangra, 2,953 in Mandi, 2,482 in Shimla, 2,259 in Sirmaur, 1,539 in Una, 1,507 in Kullu, 1,268 in Bilaspur, 1,220 in Hamirpur, 1,141 in Chamba and 382 cases each in Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur districts.

