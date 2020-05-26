Six flights carrying 562 stranded passengers arrive in Srinagar

Six flights carrying 562 stranded passengers arrived at Srinagar airport her on Monday officials said.

“The arrival of flights started with the landing of Air Asia flight at 7:25am. All passengers were thoroughly screened for Covid-19 and their samples were taken,” they said.

“The government had made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and dispatch of passengers. All passengers, who arrived today or will be reaching J&K in coming days, will be kept in institutional or home quarantine, their sampling will be done and test samples will be sent to SKIMS for results,” an official spokesman said, adding the passengers who will test negative will be sent to home and those testing positive will be sent to hospital for further treatment.

Budgam deputy commissioner Tariq Hussain Ganai said the passengers arriving at the airport are being screened and their samples are also being taken as per the prescribed protocol.

“There are exemptions for seriously ill patients, pregnant women and the passengers suffering from other chronic diseases having Covid-19 symptoms.They will be allowed home quarantine,” Ganai added.

351 passengers travel to and fro from Jammu airport

HT Correspondent

JAMMU: As many as 351 passengers travelled to and fro from Jammu airport in five flights on Monday.

Pravat Ranjan Beuria, director of Jammu airport, said, “Out of total eight flights scheduled from Jammu airport on Monday, three were cancelled by the operators from their origin airports”

Five flights that operated carried limited passengers.

“Operations started at 8.40am with the arrival of Air India flight from Delhi, followed by four more flights from Delhi and Srinagar. A total of 171 passengers arrived in Jammu on Monday,” said Beuria.

As per guidelines, all the passengers were sampled for covid-19 and then sent to quarantine centres by the UT administration that also included some hotels on paid quarantine. The government had come up with a list of hotels.

Similarly, 180 passengers also travelled to Srinagar and Delhi from Jammu on day one of the resumption of domestic flights. Beuria hoped that all eight fights will operate on Tuesday. Three flights, including Vistara from Srinagar, Indigo from Mumbai and Spicejet from Delhi, were cancelled on Monday morning.

“We are facing a pandemic and each one of us has to follow all the Covid -19 guidelines. We have to be cautious and abide by all the instructions,” said a Delhi-bound woman.

Like other airports, thermal screening was mandatory for all the incoming passengers.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has made 100 percent testing and 14 day quarantine mandatory for people entering the UT via rail, road and air.