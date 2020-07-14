Sections
Home / Cities / Six masked men assault shopkeeper with sharp weapons in Ludhiana

Six masked men assault shopkeeper with sharp weapons in Ludhiana

The police will lodge an FIR against the accused after recording the statement of the victim.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Six assailants on Monday attacked a confectionary shop owner with sharp-edged weapons at Jawahar Nagar Camp and fled.

The victim suffered injuries on his arms, hands and chest. The miscreants remained in the shop for 20 seconds. On being informed, the Kochar Market police have initiated investigation and will be scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused.

The victim, Rajesh Kumar, 42, said that he was in his shop when six masked men riding on two motorcycles turned up. Three of the accused remained outside, while three of them barged into the shop. Before Kumar could understand what was happening, the accused opened an attack with sharp-edged weapons.

Kumar said when he raised an alarm, the miscreants fled.



Sub-inspector Tarlochan Singh said the assailants remained in the shop for only 20 seconds. Since no attempt had been made at robbing the shop, it was suspected that the accused had come with the sole intention of hurting the shopkeeper. It could be a matter of old rivalry, he added.

The police will lodge an FIR against the accused after recording the statement of the victim.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two men snatch bike, threaten cops at gunpoint in Mohali’s Phase 10
Jul 14, 2020 00:34 IST
Trials end successfully, but PGIMER to continue taking plasma donations
Jul 14, 2020 00:32 IST
Wanted gangster, aides open fire at Ludhiana realtor
Jul 14, 2020 00:24 IST
Two nabbed in connection with the murder of a businessman
Jul 14, 2020 00:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.