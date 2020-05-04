Six-month-old baby from Panvel tests positive for Covid-19

Sections
A six-month-old baby from Kamothe is among the nine new Covid-19 cases reported from Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Monday. Three from the baby’s family had tested positive...

Updated: May 04, 2020 22:25 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

A six-month-old baby from Kamothe is among the nine new Covid-19 cases reported from Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Monday. Three from the baby’s family had tested positive earlier.

The total number of cases in Panvel is 102.

A 45-year-old BMC ambulance driver from Kamothe, a 29-year-old staff nurse of St George Hospital in Mumbai, a 38-year-old ward boy working in Shatabdi hospital in Govandi, and a Mumbai police personnel are among the nine cases.

