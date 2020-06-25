Six months on, business partner held for killing woman in Kharar

The accused, Gurpreet Singh, a native of Fazilka, was arrested from Sante Majra on June 22. (Representative photo)

The 35-year-old woman found dead at her immigration centre in Kharar in December last year was murdered by her business partner, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Sharanjeet Kaur, a native of Rasulpur village, Fatehgarh Sahib, was found under a table inside the office of her coaching centre that was locked from outside.

Sharanjeet Kaur, the victim. ( HT Photo )

“The accused, Gurpreet Singh, a native of Fazilka, has admitted to killing the woman. He was arrested from Sante Majra on June 22,” said Ravjot Kaur, superintendent of police (SP, Rural), Mohali, while addressing the media on Wednesday.

“During interrogation, Singh admitted that he was in a relationship with the woman with whom he was running an immigration company in Desumajra, Kharar. After three years, he found out that she was married and had two minor children. They also had a monetary dispute. On December 12, they got into a fight in their office, and Gurpreet strangled her to death. After committing the crime, he fled the scene,” she said.

The SP said the accused also suspected the woman of having another affair.

Singh was produced before a Kharar court on Wednesday and sent to five-day police remand.

During investigation, police had found CCTV footage of the immigration centre that showed Gurpreet entering the premises at 11.40am and leaving at 12.24pm on December 12.

The deceased is survived by her husband, Paramjeet Singh, who works at a private firm in Fatehgarh Sahib, and two children.

The accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) the Indian Penal Code.