Six more deaths in Himachal due to Covid

With six more deaths due to Covid-19 on Thursday, death toll in Himachal Pradesh has crossed the 300 mark The total number of deaths in Himachal stand at 301.

So far, Shimla has recorded 65 deaths due to the contagion which is the highest in any district of HP. Kangra ranks second with 63 deaths.

Also, 327 new coronavirus were been reported in state and the total Covid-19 tally rose to 21,476. Of these, 2,768 cases are active. Meanwhile, 199 patients have also recovered, taking the total recoveries to 18,378.

Of the new cases, 73 were reported in Mandi, 60 in Shimla, 55 in Kullu, 42 in Lahaul-Spiti, 34 in Kangra, 14 in Bilaspur, 13 in Chamba, 11 in Solan, eight in Hamirpur, seven in Sirmaur, six in Una and four in Kinnaur district.

With 3,595 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district till date, followed by 2,999 cases in Kangra, 2,922 in Mandi, 2,427 in Shimla, 2,252 in Sirmaur, 1,525 in Una, 1,445 in Kullu, 1,259 in Bilaspur, 1,218 in Hamirpur, 1,128 in Chamba, 373 in Lahaul-Spiti, and 334 in Kinnaur district.