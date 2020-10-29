Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Six more deaths in Himachal due to Covid

Six more deaths in Himachal due to Covid

With six more deaths due to Covid-19 on Thursday, death toll in Himachal Pradesh has crossed the 300 mark The total number of deaths in Himachal stand at 301.So far, Shimla has...

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 22:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

With six more deaths due to Covid-19 on Thursday, death toll in Himachal Pradesh has crossed the 300 mark The total number of deaths in Himachal stand at 301.

So far, Shimla has recorded 65 deaths due to the contagion which is the highest in any district of HP. Kangra ranks second with 63 deaths.

Also, 327 new coronavirus were been reported in state and the total Covid-19 tally rose to 21,476. Of these, 2,768 cases are active. Meanwhile, 199 patients have also recovered, taking the total recoveries to 18,378.

Of the new cases, 73 were reported in Mandi, 60 in Shimla, 55 in Kullu, 42 in Lahaul-Spiti, 34 in Kangra, 14 in Bilaspur, 13 in Chamba, 11 in Solan, eight in Hamirpur, seven in Sirmaur, six in Una and four in Kinnaur district.

With 3,595 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district till date, followed by 2,999 cases in Kangra, 2,922 in Mandi, 2,427 in Shimla, 2,252 in Sirmaur, 1,525 in Una, 1,445 in Kullu, 1,259 in Bilaspur, 1,218 in Hamirpur, 1,128 in Chamba, 373 in Lahaul-Spiti, and 334 in Kinnaur district.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
Oct 29, 2020 21:40 IST
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Oct 29, 2020 22:57 IST
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Oct 29, 2020 21:50 IST
CSK vs KKR Live: Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 6 wickets
Oct 29, 2020 23:22 IST

latest news

Grandpa uses vacuum cleaner to give himself a funny hairstyle. Watch
Oct 29, 2020 23:35 IST
New medical college in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar to make way for additional 100 MBBS seats
Oct 29, 2020 23:35 IST
Day 2 of Ambala Sadar MC staffers’ hunger strike: ‘Will gherao minister Vij’s residence on Nov 8’
Oct 29, 2020 23:34 IST
Two arrested for assault, extortion in Kurar village, near Mumbai
Oct 29, 2020 23:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.