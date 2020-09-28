Six more Ludhiana residents succumb to Covid-19, toll now 723

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) claimed lives of six more residents of Ludhiana, where 133 people tested positive on Monday.

With the latest fatalities, the death toll reached 723, while the count of those infected with the virus so far mounted to 17,615 in the district.

As many as 15,785 patients have recovered from the disease in the district till now, leaving only 1,104 active cases.

Among those dead were a 56-year-old man from Ramgarh Samrala; a 45-year-old man from Payal; a 75-year-old man from Dugri; a 34-year-old man from Shimlapuri, a 82-year-old man from Model Town, and a 55-year-old woman from Jagraon.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma on Monday said that under Punjab government’s ‘Mission Fateh’ campaign, the number of patients getting cured of Covid in the district has been increasing with each passing day.

He said there are presently 1,104 active cases in the district, while adding that sincere efforts are being made to keep people safe from the deadly virus.

DC Sharma said a total of 163 patients (133 new patients from Ludhiana district and 30 from other states/districts) have tested positive in the last 24 hours.

He further said that till date, as many as 2,64,791 samples have been taken, of which report of 2,63,340 samples has arrived.

The DC said that now, the total number of patients related to Ludhiana was 17,615, while 2,143 patients were from other districts/states.

He said 10 patients lost their lives on Monday (six from Ludhiana and one each from Jalandhar, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr districts).

He informed that till date, 43,434 people have been kept under home quarantine in the district and currently, the number of such persons is 4,051. On Monday, he said, 224 people were sent for home quarantine.