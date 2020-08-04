Sections
Home / Cities / Six more succumb to Covid-19 in Ludhiana, case tally 3,870

Six more succumb to Covid-19 in Ludhiana, case tally 3,870

With these deaths, the number of casualties due to Covid-19 has reached 120

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 22:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

(Representative photo)

With 142 fresh cases and six deaths, being reported in Ludhiana, the district count of confirmed Covid-19 cases has reached 3,870.

The fatalities include three women, including a 27-year-old who was undergoing treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The other patients were a 70-year-old woman from Durgapuri and another woman, 66, from Harkartar Colony. A man, 69, from Habib Road, two men aged 60 years from Kartar Nagar and Jodhewal Basti respectively also succumbed to the virus.

With these deaths, the number of casualties due to Covid-19 has reached 120.



Eleven undertrials, 10 health workers, a pregnant woman and among others tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

32 deaths in four days

In the last four days, the virus has claimed 32 lives. Nine patients died while 193 persons tested positive on August 1, while eight died on Sunday. Nine Covid-19 related fatalities were reported on Monday.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that there are 1287 active cases in the district.

He said that a total of 159 patients (142 from Ludhiana and 17 from other states/districts) tested positive on Tuesday.

He added that to date, a total of 66,551 samples have been taken for testing, of which 59,526 tested negative and report of 2,650 samples are awaited.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mohali DC reviews arrangements for state-level Independence Day function
Aug 04, 2020 22:28 IST
UPSC CSE Result: 7 candidates of Jamia Hamdard coaching academy clears exam
Aug 04, 2020 22:28 IST
Turkish doctors dispute official count of coronavirus infections
Aug 04, 2020 22:26 IST
Soon, working women’s hostel to come up in Sector 79
Aug 04, 2020 22:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.