Six new Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh’s congested containment zone

The number of cases reported from Bapu Dham has now reached 216. (Representative Image/HT)

Chandigarh: Six new cases of Covid-19 surfaced in the congested Bapu Dham Colony, a containment zone in Sector 26, on Thursday morning.

With this, the count of positive cases in the Union territory has increased to 288, out of which 97 are active and the rest have been discharged.

The city has had four deaths linked to Covid-19 so far.

The number of cases reported from Bapu Dham has now reached 216. The colony accounts for 75% of the city’s cases.

The fresh cases comprise four males aged eight years, 16, 17 and 53 years and two girls aged 12 and 15 years. The patients are from two households in one building.

The first case in Bapu Dham was reported on April 24 when a hospital staffer of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and resident of the colony was found infected.

The colony has seen one Covid-19 death.

CONTAINMENT IN POCKETS

During a meeting on Wednesday, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore went through a report prepared by the administration regarding the end of containment in certain pockets of Chandigarh. An area should have no positive case for 28 days from the detection of the last positive case to be free of the containment zone tag.

The administrator approved the end of containment operations in Sector 38 from May 27 and Sector 52 from May 28.

“Random samples of fresh suspect cases, if any, will be taken and reported to the administration. Social gatherings in the area will remain restricted and social distancing, mask wearing and hygiene will be strictly enforced,” the official statement said on Wednesday.