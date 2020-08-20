Six newly appointed trainee IPS officers meet Himachal governor

The officers included Abhishek S, Amit Yadav, Mayank Chaudhary, Charu Sharma, Jina Afroz and Kamya Misra. All the officers also apprised the governor about their home states and educational qualification. (HT Photo)

Six newly appointed trainee officers of the Indian Police Service Himachal cadre 2019 batch met governor Bandaru Dattatreya at the Raj Bhavan in Shimla on Thursday.

The governor appealed them to contribute in making a corruption-free society.

The officers included Abhishek S, Amit Yadav, Mayank Chaudhary, Charu Sharma, Jina Afroz and Kamya Misra. All the officers also apprised the governor about their home states and educational qualification.

The governor congratulated the officers and wished them a bright future. He said it is a matter of pride that they have got the opportunity to work in a developed and peaceful state like Himachal.

He advised them to work with commitment, conviction and impartially towards the society particularly the downtrodden and poor.

He said a police officer has an important role in maintaining law and order in the state. “Therefore, it is in difficult circumstances that the efficiency of the officer is tested and they should work with dedication,” he added.