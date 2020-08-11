Six of nine quarantine centres vacant, but administration against shutting them

Out of nine government quarantine centres in Ghaziabad, six have no patients under their care, HT has found. Officials of the six centres, however, said that none of the facilities will be shut down but will be in a state of readiness in case the number of cases spike in the future..

All the nine government quarantine facilities are for close contacts of Covid-19 patients who are required to be kept separate and tested after their contact with a positive case. According to official figures, a total of 1,417 people have been to the quarantine facilities since March. Of these, at least 1348 were discharged till August 10, while 69 continue to remain admitted.

“Nowadays, we are admitting close contacts of positive patients to quarantine facility in order to get them tested. Such people are kept in the quarantine facility for about 2 to 3 days and discharged once their test reports are received. If they test positive, they are sent to an appropriate Covid facility, else they are allowed to go home,” said an officer from the health department.

“Majority of those in the quarantine facilities are getting tested through RT-PCR test for better confirmation of their health status. The number of people in these government quarantine facilities have gone down ever since home isolation was allowed,” the officer.

Earlier in May, the UP government had issued directions and allowed 14 days of home quarantine for close contacts of Covid-19 positive patients if they fulfil certain conditions. The order said that those having bigger houses that had more than one toilet may be allowed to remain in home quarantine, provided they follow norms and also give an undertaking.

According to official figures, 69 people continue to remain admitted at three centres located at Govindpuram, Lal Kuan and Delhi-Meerut Road.

“The numbers of those admitted to facility quarantine has come down sharply. Still, we will not be shutting down the empty centres as a need for them may arise in future. If we close the centres, it takes time and resources to make them operational once again. So, we have decided that the operation will be suspended but not fully shutdown,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

Like the facility quarantine centres, the L1 hospitals are also seeing a decline in number of patients after home isolation was allowed by the government on July 20.

According to official figures till morning of August 11, the district had 966 beds at L1 hospitals and allied Covid care facilities. Of these, 898 beds were vacant.

Home isolation is meant for asymptomatic patients who were earlier required to remain in L1 Covid hospitals. After home isolation was allowed by the government, at least 445 patients applied for the same, of which the requests of 421 patients had been approved till August 10. Of these, 261 were discharged while 153 are still under home isolation.

Of the total patients under home isolation, 23 were also referred to different Covid facilities after their health condition deteriorated.

“Once the patients under home isolation recover after 10 days, they are marked as discharged. .The decline in number of patients under government’s facility quarantine centres came after the revised guidelines for home quarantine arrived in mid of May,” the officer quoted above, said.