Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Six police personnel test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab’s Moga

Six police personnel test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab’s Moga

Civil surgeon says it is suspected that they contracted the virus from a constable who tested positive on June 25; samples of 32 other cops and their contacts being collected

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 17:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

(Representative Image/HT)

Moga: Six personnel from Nihal Singhwala police station and a safai karamchari of the Sanjh Kendra in Moga tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Civil surgeon Dr Amarpreet Kaur Bajwa said that all six police personnel are asymptomatic but they have been admitted to the isolation ward of the civil hospital.

“They contracted the virus from a constable who was tested positive on June 25. All patients are aged between 29 years and 57 years,” she said.

The positive police personnel include a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors and two constables.



Apart from the police personnel, a sweeper of the local Sanjh Kendra also tested positive.

The district health department has collected samples of 32 other police personnel who came in contact with the six and quarantined them.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Krunal Pandya resumes outdoor training after 3 months
Jun 30, 2020 17:32 IST
Terror launch pads across LoC active, but we are ready, says J-K DGP
Jun 30, 2020 17:30 IST
Bihar polls amid CovidKhadi gloves, bamboo sticks to use EVMs... poll panel hits some ideas
Jun 30, 2020 17:25 IST
Sonu bhai ne kuch galat nai kiya, I support him: Ustad Rashid Khan
Jun 30, 2020 17:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.