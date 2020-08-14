Sections
Home / Cities / Six railway staffers from Ludhiana to get corona warrior awards on August 15

Six railway staffers from Ludhiana to get corona warrior awards on August 15

The Ferozepur Division has announced names of 32 railway staffers for the award and invited them to the city for receiving the award.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 00:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Six railway staffers of Ludhiana are slated to get corona warrior awards, for their services rendered during the lockdown, on Independence Day at a ceremony in Ferozepur.

Those who are getting the award are Sunil Bajaj, Jaswinder Ratti (ticket checking staff), Jaswinder Singh, Ramakant (scouts and guide), Om Parkash (diesel shed) and Rupesh Kumar (electric loco shed).

During the Covid lockdown, these employees worked on the frontline in the operations of Shramik Special trains and in sending labourers to their native places.



Bajaj and Ratti said that there was a possibility that they could get infected while disposing of their duties, but they still decided to work on the frontline.

