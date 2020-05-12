Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana among six stations in Ferozepur division to deploy Covid-19 isolation coaches

Ferozepur, Amritsar, Jammu Tawi, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Pathankot railway stations in the division will deploy one such coach each

Updated: May 12, 2020 21:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

These stations were selected on the basis of availability of water supply, power connection and other necessary infrastructure to manage the operations smoothly. (HT File)

As railways minister Piyush Goyal recently announced that 215 stations across the country will deploy railways’ isolation coaches to be used as Covid-19 care centre, six of these stations have been identified in Ferozepur division of Northern Railway.

These stations are Ferozepur, Amritsar, Jammu Tawi, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Pathankot.

However, three rakes of isolation coaches, one rake each in Ferozepur, Amritsar and Jammu Tawi railway station, have already been deployed. Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Pathankot were recently added in the list.

Divisional railway manager (DRM) Rajesh Agarwal said the stations were selected on the basis of availability of water supply, power connection and other necessary infrastructure to manage the operations smoothly.



He said isolation coaches will be provided on the request of the district administration. “These coaches are like an ambulance and can be moved from one station to another,” he added.

63 trains ferried 75,000 migrants to their native states

As many as 63 Shramik Special Trains have ferried 75,000 migrants from three stations of Ferozepur divison to their native states so far.

On Tuesday, a total of 13 such trains departed from Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar railway stations. Of these, six trains carrying around 1,200 migrants each, left from Ludhiana, while five trains departed from Jalandhar and two from Amritsar.

DRM informed that as of now 41 trains have left for Uttar Pradesh; 15 for Bihar; four for Jharkhand; two for Madhya Pradesh; and one for Chhattisgarh. More such trains will run in coming days, he added.

