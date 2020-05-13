Six-storey commercial building in Ulhasnagar catches fire

The fifth and sixth floor of a commercial building Eagle Infra India Ltd in Ulhasnagar caught fire on Tuesday morning. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT)

A six-storey commercial building near Chopda Court in Ulhasnagar caught fire of Tuesday morning.

No one was injured. The building belongs to Kumar Infra India Limited and it is shut owing to the lockdown.

Ulhasnagar fire brigade reached the spot with four water tankers. Century Rayon and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation also sent one water tanker each.

“The fire broke out around 9.45am on the top two floors of the building. It took almost two hours to douse the fire. The fifth and sixth floor of the building had to be cooled down completely for half an hour after the fire was doused. The cause of the fire is not known as the building was shut for a long time,” said Sandip Asekar, sub-officer, fire department, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.