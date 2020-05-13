Sections
Sixth special train carries 1,201 migrants to Chhapra in Bihar from Mohali

In a sweet gesture by the district administration, the children of the migrant workers were also distributed chocolates.

Updated: May 13, 2020 01:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The migrants in turn cheered and clapped for the officials. (HT FILE)

The sixth special train left the Mohali railway station for Chhapra in Bihar on Tuesday, carrying 1,201 migrant workers back home.

The migrants were taken in buses to the railway station from the eight collection centres where they were first thoroughly screened. They were provided cooked food packets, water and biscuits. The migrants in turn cheered and clapped for the officials.

Meanwhile, seven buses also departed on Tuesday, carrying 160 students back home to Ladakh and Jammu.



