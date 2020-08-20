Sections
Home / Cities / Skull found in Ramban rivulet, officials suspect it belongs to SPO killed in 2003 police post attack

The SPO’s throat was slit and skull carried off in the brutal attack launched to avenge the death of Hizbul commander Amanullah Peer

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 17:31 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times Jammu

(HT Photo)

A skull was fished out of a rivulet in Ramban on Wednesday, officials suspect it belongs to one of the SPO’s killed in the terrorist attack on Ind police post in 2003.

Officials believe the skull belongs to special police officer (SPO) Shadi Lal whose throat was slit and head carried off by militants.

Ind police post in-charge sub-inspector Mohammad Ramzan said, “The skull was found by locals while fishing. We will take it to Gool to match the DNA with Lal’s family. In case the DNA matches, the skull will be handed over to the family. In all probability it is Lal’s skull.”

On the night of March 15, 2003, around 15 to 20 armed Pakistani terrorists had attacked a police post in Ramban’s Ind village and killed eleven policemen and two village development committee members.



Udhampur-based Satpal Sharma, who hails from Ind, and on whose land the police post stood, said, “The attack was carried out to avenge the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen divisional commander Amanullah Peer and three of his commanders in January, 2003, by cops of the Ind post.”

“The post was attacked with rocket launchers, grenades and AK-47 rifles. It was then set afire. Lal’s head was taken away by the terrorists and could not be traced. Sadly, a probe is yet to be ordered in the matter. The case should be re-investigated,” said Sharma.

“Lal’s father, Tirath Ram, has been informed of the discovery. Lal’s body was cremated without a head in 2003”, said Sharma.

Hizbul chief Salahuddin had mourned Peer’s killing saying his right hand had been chopped off and had planned the attack to avenge his death.

Among those killed were Khurshid Ahmed, Farid Ahmed, Angrez Singh, Shaukat Ali, Sher Singh, Shadi Lal and Mohammad Iqbal, Bashir Ahmed and Mohammad Altaf.

Nissar Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed, Jan Mohammad and Sher Mohammad were kidnapped and later killed.

