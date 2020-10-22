Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Slain militant’s portrait installed at Golden Temple museum

Slain militant’s portrait installed at Golden Temple museum

AMRITSAR The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday installed portraits of Babbar Khalsa militant Mehanga Singh Babbar and traditional Gurbani singer Avtar...

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 19:42 IST

By HT Correspondent,

AMRITSAR The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday installed portraits of Babbar Khalsa militant Mehanga Singh Babbar and traditional Gurbani singer Avtar Singh Parowal who were killed during the Operation Bluestar, at the Central Sikh Museum of the Golden Temple complex.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal unveiled the portraits in a brief event at the museum. He also honoured the family members of Babbar and Parowal with ‘siropa’ (robe of honour). Longowal said, “The Sikhs will never forget the army attack on Sri Harmandar Sahib and Akal Takht Sahib.”

The SGPC chief also urged the members of Parliament from Punjab to take up the matter of reopening of Kartarpur corridor with the Union government and in Parliament.

Meanwhile, a painting exhibition will be organised from November 12 to 15 at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall to mark the centenary of the apex gurdwara body’s inception.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Oct 22, 2020 19:20 IST
Pakistan continues to provide safe havens to terrorist entities, says India
Oct 22, 2020 20:31 IST
Chinese media meant to threaten India, ends up confessing role in northeast
Oct 22, 2020 18:33 IST
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH: Vijay Shankar strikes, Jos Buttler departs
Oct 22, 2020 20:56 IST

latest news

Plot thickens over origins of Pope’s civil union endorsement
Oct 22, 2020 20:57 IST
NEET counselling 2020 schedule released at mcc.nic.in, check here
Oct 22, 2020 20:50 IST
IPL 2020 - RR Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs
Oct 22, 2020 20:45 IST
Alaya F’s dance class outfit includes Rs 1.7 lakh Louis Vuitton bag
Oct 22, 2020 20:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.