Small farmers seek support from government to deal with stubble burning

BLURB/ STRAP Allege small farmers are being ignored and big farmers are taking advantage of govt’s cash subsidy schemes

Some farmers have raised objection over the government’s policy of providing direct subsidy on machines being used for management of crop waste, saying the schemes are designed to benefit rich farmers with larger land holdings.

During a virtual state-level seminar attended by farmers from all districts of the state, most farmers said the government’s scheme was not beneficial for small and marginal farmers as most machines were purchased by rich farmers.

They said the machines purchased by farmers’ societies under the Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs) schemes with hefty subsidies upto 80% were also beyond the reach of small farmers.

“Heavy machines like the super seeder are being provided by the government but these machines are beyond the reach of small farmers as a 75HP tractor is needed to run big machines”, said a farmer from Karnal.

A farmer from Nuh district said most machines and subsidies were meant for farmers who burn crop waste. “The government should introduce schemes for farmers who do not burn crop waste and harvest the crop manually,” he said.

A farmer from Yamunanagar said the government should check CHCs as they do not help small farmers and rent the machines as per their whims.

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department director general VS Dahiya said that they have noted the suggestions of the farmers and efforts will be made to ensure that all farmers benefits from government schemes and shun the practice of stubble burning. He said as many as 2,089 CHCs had been set up in the state and 820 new CHCs will also be set up to eradicate the practice of burning crop waste in the coming Kharif harvesting season.

Need to make crop waste profitable, says JP Dalal

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal said farmers should earn from crop waste to increase their income. He urged agricultural scientists to conduct research so that crop waste can be made profitable for the farmers. Dalal also urged the farmers to take advantage of government schemes. Responding to a question, Dalal said the BJP will win the Baroda bypoll with a considerable margin.